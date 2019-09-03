Gainsbrough Trinity 2-4 Lancaster City

Lancaster City survived a rally by Gainsbrough Trinity as they came away 4-2 victors to make it back to back wins for the first time this season.

A first half hat-trick by David Norris saw the Dolly Blues come away with three important away points.

The opening 19 minutes was an end-to-end affair with both sides having an equal number chances.

However, it was Lancaster City who grabbed the first goal when a corner from Sam Bailey found the head of Norris who headed the ball into the back of the net to give the Dolly Blues the lead.

The home side had several chances themselves, the closest coming when a corner came in and Ashton tipped the header over the bar.

City doubled their lead in the 29th minute when the ball was played out wide with Jason Walker providing an assist to Norris who tapped the ball in for his second.

Norris then secured his hat-trick three minutes from half-time with a shot on goal 15 yards out leaving the Trinity keeper confused.

Despite leading 3-0 at the break the match turned out to be a tale of two halves.

Ten minutes into the second half Gainsbrough got on the scoresheet after applying pressure on the City defence with substitute Branden Horton putting the ball into the back of the net from just outside the box.

City responded quickly though as Walker lobbed the keeper from inside the area to make it 4-1.

Lancaster were reduced to 10 men though when Luke Thompson was shown a second yellow in the 65th minute.

Trinity then hit back with their second goal, a stunning strike from Curtis Morrison found the back of the net from 30 yards out. But the Dolly Blues managed to keep their defence tight for the remainder of the game to come away 4-2 victors.

Lancaster City: Ashton, Fensome, Armer, Wills (Wilson 85), Thompson, Steel, Cowperthwaite, Norris, Blinkhorn (Charlie Bailey 64), Walker, Sam Bailey.

Subs not used: Hudson, Dawson, O’Neill.