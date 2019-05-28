Former Preston North End youngster makes Morecambe switch

Michael Howard
Michael Howard
Share this article

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley has made his first summer signing with the arrival of striker Michael Howard.

The 19-year-old has joined the Shrimps on a one-year deal – with the option of another 12 months – after being released by Preston North End at the end of last season.

Bentley said: “Mike is a young forward who has got good potential. He’s a pacy player and can play wide or down the middle.

“He’s got a good pedigree coming through the ranks at PNE and has had a couple of successful loan moves already.

“We’re looking forward to working with him and helping him develop.”

Howard has previously had spells with Cork City, Stalybridge Celtic and Hednesford Town.