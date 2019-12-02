FC United 2-3 Lancaster City

Lancaster City suffered injury time heartbreak as their unbeaten run came to an end against FC United Of Manchester.

After conceding two early goals City brought things back level but a goal in the 95th minute saw the hosts come away with the win.

As the winter conditions took their toll on the spectators and pitch alike, the match got underway and the Dolly Blues were under the cosh straight from kick off with FC United winning a penalty on the four minute mark after Sam Ashton brought a United defender down in the box.

Paul Ennis converted from 12 yards to give the hosts the lead, Ennis then doubled their advantage just moments later when he found his way down the near touch line, slotting the ball home past Ashton.

Both team’s defences stood firm for the rest of the half, with Lancaster’s sole chance coming when Nialle Rodney ran through but was called offside. Chances were few and far between for either side in the second 45 minutes and the game was entering its closing stages when the Dolly Blues charged their way down field with Kieran Feeney dinking the ball to the back post with a pass being drilled into the box where Rob Wilson put the ball away.

Rodney bagged his first goal for the club just a few moments later when a David Norris cross was headed towards goal by Rodney with the keeper failing to clear the ball bringing City level at 2-2.

As the game entered its dying moments and with five minutes added time, it looked like both teams would share a point.

However there would be one final twist in the story as the hosts came out victorious when a long ball found its way to the far side, the ball was struck with Ashton palming the ball into the path of Chris Doyle who headed the ball home to win it for United.