Everything pundits have said about coronavirus, Euro 2020 and how the Premier League and EFL season should end

Coronavirus has officially hit football with leagues and cups around the world postponed until further notice.

Indeed, UEFA today took the decision to move Euro 2020 back a year to 2021 in an attempt to help leagues around Europe with scheduling issues.

Here, we take a look at what the football world is saying about the current debate on whether clubs should be allowed to complete the current season in the summer.

Ex-Liverpool and England star Jamie Carragher:

"You can’t start next season until this one finishes whenever that is. No title winners? Who goes in the Champions League next season? Leeds, West Brom and plus one miss out on Premier League. Three clubs in the Premier stay up!"

Former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Newcastle United ace Michael Owen:

“My view is that we postpone Euro 2020 until next summer and not start a new season until the current one is completed.”

Luke Edwards, a journalist at The Telegraph gave his take on the situation:

“Stop the pretence this season can be completed. Football thinking it can plough on regardless when so many others [are] forced to face up to [the] reality of [the] situation is kinda weird.”

Ex-Manchester United striker Dion Dublin

"I know there would be uproar with that decision [ending the season now]. The players would go mental. You simply have to finish the season."

Former Blackburn striker Chris Sutton on the Leeds United situation:

"The fact of the matter is there is so much money involved which is why there will be these legal ramblings. Leeds deserve to come up.

“I know they have to get over the line but who knows where we are going to go with this."

BBC journalist Ian Dennis:

“Support growing among Championship clubs in their desire to finish the season. Top 6 all met yesterday - all aligned - and further support today from at least another 3 clubs. There is a conference call later today involving all 24 clubs.”

Ex-Everton player Tim Cahilll:

"Forget about international games. Make sure you finish the season, whether it's Liverpool winning the league or teams getting promoted and relegated."

West Ham chief Karen Brady moved to clarify her ‘null and void’ comments:

“My point was safety of fans, players, staff comes 1st & if the remaining games just cannot be played the only fair & reasonable thing is to declare [the] season null and void”

Ex-Newcastle man Alan Shearer on the wider situation:

“[Liverpool] were clearly going to win the title but how can you have a winner and loser with fixtures still to be played?

“I’d have a huge amount of sympathy for them, but there are far more important things to worry about right now.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the postponement of the Premier League:

"I've said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things. Today, football and football matches really aren't important at all.

"If it's a choice between football and the good of the wider society, it's no contest. Really, it isn't.”

Chairman of Southend - League One’s second-bottom club - Ron Martin:

“If the season was extended for a couple of months it has a knock-on effect for next season and then when does it stop?

“That’s the reason why it makes good sense to draw a line under it now and say it’s the end before starting the new season afresh in August.”

Ex-Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys:

"Leeds and West Brom have had eventful seasons, but they’re not up yet," he wrote.

"Let’s be realistic - the chances of finishing this season are receding by the day.”

“Cancel - now. Re-set the clocks.”

Ex-Tottenham and Newcastle United midfielder Jermaine Jenas:

"It’s impossible to please everybody, so it has to be a country by country situation. If you went club by club in the Premier League right now, only 50% would be happy if it was to finish right now.

"Liverpool would miss out on the league and Sheffield United and Wolves would not be able to play in the Champions League."

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville:

"Nothing can be ruled out at this stage. It’s unprecedented!"

Ex-Leeds United owner Peter Ridsdale said:

“For the good of football and for everybody, what we have to do is to make sure that if we can, we complete the season and then the league table at the end should be the one that determines who gets promoted and who gets relegated."

On the Euro 2020 postponement, Times journalist Henry Winter said on Twitter:

“Inevitable. Only possible decision. Confirmation from ⁦@UEFA⁩ of Euro 2020 becoming Euro 2021”