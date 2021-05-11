EFL announces fans can attend Morecambe's play-off semi-final with Tranmere Rovers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had confirmed last night that sporting venues across England will be able to welcome back spectators from next Monday.

“We’ll unlock the turnstiles of our sports stadia subject to capacity limits,” Johnson said as he detailed the further easing of lockdown in England.

It means play-off semi-finalists including Morecambe will now be able to legally welcome fans back into EFL stadia.

Morecambe hosted Tranmere Rovers in front of empty seats earlier this year

Clubs will now determine, with their relevant local Safety Advisory Group, the number of supporters able to attend each fixture in line with national guidelines.

Larger seated outdoor venues will be able to admit up to 10,000 spectators.

For smaller outdoor venues, capacities will be capped at 4,000 or 50 per cent, whichever is the lowest.

Announcements on ticketing will be made by individual clubs in due course but it has been agreed the play-off semi-finals will be for home fans only.

As a result, Morecambe can play a home match in front of their fans for the first time since drawing with Crewe Alexandra in February 2020.

However, each play-off final will be for supporters of both competing teams on the day.

EFL chief executive, Trevor Birch said: “We are delighted to welcome back fans for the Sky Bet play-offs, which will be fantastic for our competition and another significant step towards the EFL’s aspiration of having full stadia at the start of next season.

“Over the course of the past 12 months, our clubs have implemented stringent protocols and have worked tirelessly to overcome unprecedented challenges this campaign.

“Fans’ return at this climax of the season is just reward for semi-finalist clubs who will now use their significant expertise in crowd management to ensure supporters can enjoy a safe and enjoyable return to their much-loved home grounds.

“We are thankful to all those who have helped ensure fans will be able to support their clubs in important fixtures through the semi-finals and we look forward to welcoming fans in yet greater numbers at the play-off finals.”