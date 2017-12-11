Dyche prepared for predators

Clarets boss Sean Dyche is prepared for any predators coming for his star players in January.

Centre back and stand in skipper Ben Mee has been linked with a switch to West Brom in the transfer window, should the Baggies cash in on Jonny Evans, who was a target for Manchester City and Arsenal in the summer.

Republic of Ireland winger James McClean has been touted as a potential part of any deal, with Burnley in the market for a wide player after losing Robbie Brady for the season with a knee injury.

But Dyche has been in the job long enough to know the speculation is part and parcel, having had to fend off questions about the future of Charlie Austin, Danny Ings, Kieran Trippier, Michael a Keane and Andre Gray over his reign.

And he said: "We’ve had that every year I’ve been here, from Charlie Austin, all the way through, it’s not new, we’re well used to it.

“We’re happy with the contractual situations of our players, that’s all you can do.

“When you think of some of the numbers this summer, there’s no ceiling, so to sit here and say none of our players are going, like some managers do...some teams can do that, but we can’t.

“But they’re all under contract at the right and appropriate level. So we know where we are as a business.

“But if they are getting looked at, it’s a sign of success, people are saying ‘there’s good players there’ and that’s part of what’s been ongoing for five years.

“We haven’t been under pressure to sell for a couple of years, but the market is what it is.”

Forward Jon Walters has also been linked with a loan move to the Championship, having been out since late September with a knee problem, but Dyche said: “That would be speculation for an unfit player who is just getting fit again.

“That’s where he is at.

“The future will take care of itself one way or another, we can only look at what is going on now.

“He is getting there. There is a longer term view, he had to strengthen and move it forward for the longer term, not just the immediacy.”