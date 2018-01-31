Dyche: 'I found out at half-time that we'd signed Robbie Brady'

While the Clarets were taking on defending Premier League champions Leicester City on Deadline Day 12 months ago, boss Sean Dyche discovered that he'd signed Robbie Brady.

Dyche, as normal, went in to the Turf Moor dressing rooms to give his half-time team talk with the game against the Foxes goal-less.

However, after his rallying call, the Burnley boss returned to the dug-out knowing that he'd made a then record capture for the Republic of Ireland international.

This time around Dyche has revealed that any incomings are "improbable" but he hasn't completely ruled out any further surprises before January's window slams shut as his side take on Newcastle United at St James' Park.

"I doubt it," he said. "There are a couple of things that are possible but I don’t think they’re probable.

"The reason you can’t say never is that things change quickly. You’ve got to be ready and flexible. It’s not a 'no' but not a probability.

"Playing (on Deadline Day), it’s not perfect. I found out at half-time that we’d signed Robbie Brady, but you’ve got to have a cut off at some point. If we have to be flexible on the day, that’s the way it goes."

Dyche is openly keen to add further cover to his defence with the likes of Nottingham Forest centre back Joe Worrall and Arsenal's Rob Holding already linked.

And, dependent on the extent of Steven Defour's situation, he may be keen to bolster his options in midfield with Dean Marney already sidelined.

One name that has cropped up is that of Algerian Sofiane Hanni, briefly with Defour at Anderlecht before the Belgian international made his move to England.

"We’ve enough injuries to make us look at different possibilities," said Dyche. "But we’re not going to make signings for the sake fit. I believe in the players we’ve got.

"There are lots of different players that interest me. They’re not all gettable.

"We still have the centre-half situation. We’ll find out more about Tarky. Usually, you try to carry four if you can, who are all runners and riders.

"Not really younger ones, but ones who are pushing. But it’s hard. Everywhere else, we’re pretty balanced, other than losing Robbie and longer-term stuff.

So we’ve worked hard to find that balance, and I’d suggest generally, apart from the centre-half position, and Robbie’s injury, I’ve found that balance."