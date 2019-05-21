Dramatic shootout victory for district schoolboy team

The Lancaster and Morecambe Under 13s District Schoolboys won the cup final at the FA Headquarters on Saturday beating Preston on penalties.

The teams could not be separated after 90 minutes, drawing 1-1, taking the match to extra time. Neither side was able to make the breakthrough so a closely contested final went to a penalty shootout, with the Lancaster and Morecambe team coming out on top.

In order to reach the final Lancaster and Morecambe beat teams from Pendle, Preston, Hydburn and the Ribble Valley and South Ribble before meeting Preston again in the final.

The boys were representing local schools which included Lancaster Royal Grammar school, Ripley St Thomas, Morecambe High and Carnforth High School.

The game was close with Preston scoring after three minutes and Sam Hayward levelling the scores on five minutes.

Extra time did not determine the result, so the game would be decided on penalties.

Charle Ash saved two spotkicks, giving Sam Lancaster the opportunity to seal the victory for Lancaster and Morecambe side and he dully obliged.

Theo Butterworth had the honour of lifting the shield which rounded off a memorable victory.