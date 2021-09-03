Dolly Blues are dreaming of epic run in the FA Cup

The Dolly Blues take on North West Counties outfit 1874 Northwich in the first qualifying round of the competition this weekend at Giant Axe.

A win will mean City are just three wins away from the possibility of being paired with a club from League One or Two.

And it’s not just the dream of a fairytale cup run which excites Fell, the competition is important financially for a club like City.

Rhys Turner, right, is congratulated after scoring against Mickleover last weekend (photo: Tony North)

“We should have got to the first round proper last year,” said Fell, who will be without loan striker Sam Fishburn. “We might not have had a better opportunity.

“Skelmersdale United knocked us out and went all the way to face Harrogate. It can be done though.

“We have seen that for the last five or 10 years, at least one club from our league has got to the first round proper. The finances involved in the FA Cup are massive for a club like ours.

“We have got tough opposition in Northwich 1874 who have a decent record this season.

“They are a decent side and there will be a cup upset somewhere in the first qualifying round .We need to make sure we are not one of those teams which is on the end of an upset.

“We will be looking to navigate a safe passage through to hopefully bigger games, bigger paydays against potentially bigger opposition.”