Derek Adams praises Morecambe’s players for their Port Vale performance

Morecambe boss Derek Adams hailed his players’ performance after they made it four points from two home games.

Having drawn with Colchester United 72 hours earlier, the Shrimps took three points against Port Vale at a blustery Globe Arena.

Adams’ players had the wind behind them in the first half and scored twice in the first 12 minutes through Steve Old and Cole Stockton.

James Gibbons set up a tense final quarter with a fine finish for the visitors, who saw Mark Halstead make an excellent low save to thwart David Amoo.

For all their efforts though, it was Morecambe who took the points and while they remain second-bottom of the League Two table, they are three points ahead of Stevenage and only two adrift of Macclesfield Town.

“It was a very good win for us,” Adams acknowledged.

“We started the game well, scored off a set-play with a great ball from Adam Phillips that Steven Old finished.

“We gained confidence and you could see the players gain in confidence.

“We got the second goal, we won the second ball, played it quickly down the side; another cross from Phillips to Stockton and a great finish.

“He (Phillips) played a vital role in both goals and I think that’s important you have players in a team who can have assists.

“I thought, first half, we were very good in the way we passed the ball and moved forward.”

Phillips was to depart the game at half-time with a tight groin seeing him replaced as a precautionary measure.

His work had been done by then, however, as the Shrimps claimed three points and managed to rid themselves of an unwanted statistic.

It was the first time under Adams’ stewardship that the Shrimps had scored the opening goal in a game.

“Scoring the first goal was great,” the manager said.

“We’ve gone behind at times, had to chase the game and shown great character, but tonight was a terrific performance.

“I think we played a lot of good football in and around the midfield and forward areas.”