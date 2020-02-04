Derek Adams: Morecambe must start taking their chances

Morecambe boss Derek Adams admits his side’s inconsistency has become a source of frustration for him.

The Shrimps failed to add to their win at Walsall in midweek with defeat at Cheltenham on Saturday and despite plenty of promising signs the inability to put a string of results together is hampering the club’s race to escape the relegation zone.

Speaking after Saturday’s defeat, Adams said: “It’s very frustrating to play so well to get the win at Walsall and then follow that up with defeat at Cheltenham.

“The fact Cheltenham were defending so desperately to hold us off and keep us at bay on Saturday showed how far we have come but we have to turn performances into points and move us up the league table.

“We have more than matched sides above us such as Bradford and Cheltenham for football but we have to pick up points now.

“We have to take more of our chances and score more goals when we are on top.

“We have had plenty of opportunities to score in most games but we haven’t put the ball in the back of the net often enough and that has proved costly.

“There’s nothing in all the games we are playing but teams are punishing us for mistakes and we are not doing the same at the other end and punishing them for their mistakes.

“We know what we need to do now and we have two big home games coming up against Mansfield and Macclesfield.

“Our home form has been pretty good of late and we need to build upon that and put more points on the board.”