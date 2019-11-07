Derek Adams is named as Morecambe's new manager

Morecambe have appointed Derek Adams as their new manager.

The 44-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Globe Arena up to the end of the 2022 season.

He will watch the Shrimps’ FA Cup tie against Blackpool on Saturday but Kevin Ellison and Barry Roche will be in charge of the team on the day.

Adams played professionally for six clubs, including Ross County and Motherwell, where he made more than 100 league appearances for both teams.

He became manager of Ross County in 2007, winning promotion from the Scottish Second Division in his first season, before reaching the Scottish Cup Final two years later.

He joined Hibernian as assistant manager in 2010 before returning to Ross County the following year, where he won the Scottish First Division and was voted PFA Scotland Manager of the Year for the 2011–12 season.

Having left County in 2014, Adams became manager of Plymouth Argyle in June 2015.

In his first season in English football as a manager he guided Plymouth Argyle to the League 2 Play-Off Final at Wembley for the first time in 20 years, which they lost to AFC Wimbledon.

In the following season, Adams guided them to a second-place finish and promotion to League One.

In the 2017–18 season, Plymouth just missed out on a promotion play-off place as they finished seventh in League One.