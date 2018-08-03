Deadline Day countdown RECAP: Hart transplant at Burnley? | Busy day for Wigan Athletic

The window closes next Thursday - this is what’s happening at North West clubs so far today....

Burnley Express: Manchester City keeper Joe Hart will have a medical at Burnley on Friday ahead of a £4m move.

Blackpool Gazette: Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer is frustrated at losing a number of key players over the summer.

Morecambe Visitor: Shrimps forward Adam Campbell has joined Carlisle United on loan until January 2.

Wigan Post: Wolves winger Jordan Graham will be moving to Ipswich Town rather than joining the Latics.

Burnley Express: Clarets manager Sean Dyche remained tight-lipped despite speculation an £11m offer for Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson was rejected.

Blackpool Gazette: Fleetwood Town have signed Paul Jones as cover for first choice keeper Alex Cairns.

Wigan Post: Latics boss Paul Cook has brought in loanee Antonee Robinson, free agent Darron Gibson and Motherwell centre-back Cedric Kipre.

The Guardian: West Bromwich Albion have told Burnley they will need to offer £20m for striker Jay Rodriguez.

Daily Mirror: Manchester United are considering offering Anthony Martial to Bayern Munich as part of a deal to sign Robert Lewandowski.

The Sun: Everton face competition to sign United defender Marcos Rojo with interest from Paris St Germain, Zenit St Petersburg and Marseille.

El Mundo Deportivo: The Old Trafford club has agreed personal terms with Yerry Mina – who now has to wait for United and Barcelona to agree a transfer fee.