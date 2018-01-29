Deadline day countdown - January 29

The latest transfer rumours surrounding North West clubs before the window closes on Wednesday....

Blackpool Gazette: Championship and League One clubs are understood to be circling Fleetwood Town striker Devante Cole, who was left out of their squad at Gillingham last weekend.

Morecambe Visitor: Shrimps boss Jim Bentley would like to freshen up his squad – but admits they cannot compete with some Conference clubs.

ESPN: Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is nearing a move to LA Galaxy.

Daily Mirror: United, meanwhile, have joined the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal.

The Times: Manchester City keeper Joe Hart is keen for an early end to his loan spell at West Ham United after becoming second choice.

Lancenet: Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, who has been linked with both Manchester clubs, has indicated he is ready to leave Monaco.