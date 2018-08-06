Deadline Day countdown: Hart set for Burnley move | Preston North End hope to strengthen

The transfer window closes on Thursday and this is the latest news with clubs in the North West....

Burnley Express: Joe Hart’s move to Burnley is set to be completed today following on from the signing of Ben Gibson.

Lancashire Post: Preston North End are looking at permanent and loan deals ahead of the summer window’s closure.

Blackpool Gazette: Blackpool may still retain the services of Curtis Tilt, who had been linked with a move to Ipswich Town.

Wigan Post: Latics’ boss Paul Cook said more signings will be on the way before the deadline.

The Sun: Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is close to joining Aston Villa on loan.

Bild: United have made contact with Bayern Munich over a £44.5m move for defender Jerome Boateng.

Sport: Everton have reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign defender Yerry Mina for £28.5m on a five-year deal.