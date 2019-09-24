Cox bags hat-trick as Carnforth Rangers win for first time this season

Carnforth Rangers sealed their first win of the season in the North Lancs League Premier Division away at Ingleton with a fine secnd half performance and a hat-trick of penalties from centre forward Lewis Cox.

The first half was far from a vintage Rangers performance as Ingleton used the strength and direction of the wind to their advantage, Walker, in the Rangers’ net, making a number of important saves to keep the scores level.

Towards the end of the first half there was some good play down the left with Saunders driving forward and sliding in Murphy who simply pulled the ball back to the awaiting Joe Fell, who calmly rolled the ball into the back of the Ingleton net

Carnforth came out in the second half all guns blazing and soon doubled their lead when the Ingleton goalkeeper’s clearance inadvertently fell to the feet of Joe Jobling, who cooly floated the ball over the keeper and into an empty net from 30 yards.

Soon after Lewis Cox made it 3-0 with his first of three penalties after being fouled in the box after a mistake from the Ingleton defender.

Not long after the restart Ingleton were soon back in the game after some good play down the right saw a cross into the box and the Ingleton forward headed the ball in unmarked to make it 3-1.

Cox then had the chance to score his second goal of the game from the spot when a ball over the top by Saunders was expertly taken down by Ash which took him through on goal and was fouled in the box.

Cox confidently stepped up and slammed the ball down the middle of the goal to make it 4-1.

Two minutes later Cox sealed his hat-trick of penalties when he was fouled by the keeper and stepped up to score his team’s fifth goal of the game.

The scoring was completed when Fell drove a corner in from the right hand side and Jonny Ash was on hand to volley the ball past the Ingleton keeper at his near post.

Christian Iacob scored two for Boy’s Club in their 5-1 win over Trimpell and Bare Rangers, with Liam Moffatt and Andrew Fagan among the other home scorers at Willow Lane. Johnny Durnan was on target for Trimpell.

Highgrove stay on top of the Premier Division after goals by Luke Ogley and Joe Martin in a 2-0 win at Morecambe Royals, while Caton United returned from Cartmel with a point after a 2-2 draw thanks to goals by Adam Mason and Daniel Briggs-Calvert.

Ryan McKenny and Jamie Chick scored for the home side.

Marsh United took three points from their trip to Arnside thanks to James Eccles, Christopher Hillman and Kain Wilson. Daniel Smith hit Arnside’s only goal.

Bolton-le-Sands showed their strength in the first division with a 4-2 victory at previously unbeaten Cross Bay, whose strikes by Devon Hill and Richard Jebb were no answer to Sands’ scoring quartet of Richard Wolff, Curtis Graham, Ryan Cunningham and Adam Binns.

Mark Rogerson (2) ensured three points for Kirkby Lonsdale at Millhead, while Burton Thistle again suffered defeat, this time at the hands of Carnforth Rangers’ second string, for whom Stephen Bleasdale and Cameron Holmes scored.

Halton Rangers won 4-2 at Highgrove Reserves with goals by George Svetoslav, Jamie Taylor, Michael McGrady and Earl Suligowski, while Trimpell’s second team emerged 5-3 winners at Melbourne thanks to Bailey Backhouse, Peter Martin, Elliott Jordan, Alex Zane and James Wyatt.

The biggest win of the day came in the second division, where Lewis McCarnley hit four in third-placed King George’s 8-1 stroll against Highgrove Colts.

Jamie McGowan was also in productive form, notching three as Middleton and Overton Sports saw off Melbourne Reserves 8-3.

Jamie Luraschi was another among the goals, with three in Halton Rangers Reserves’ comfortable 6-2 home win over Arnside’s second string, but Millhead Reserves couldn’t hit the target as they lost by three goals to Cartmel’s third team.

The University of Cumbria lost their debut game to Carnforth Rangers A, Will Mead (2), Jack Doyle and Paul Brady giving the visitors a 4-3 win.

Michael Jones, Jack Clipstone and Coady Scott scored for the students.

Mark Wade scored both for Trimpell’s third team in a 2-2 home draw with Boys Club Reserves, while Storeys fell 4-1 at home to Cross Bay Reserves, for whom Anthony Howard, Peter Eccles, Tom Bennett and John Willett were on target.