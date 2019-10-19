Colchester United 0 Morecambe 1: Cole Stockton goal gives the Shrimps a welcome win

Morecambe moved off the foot of League Two with this vital victory at Colchester United.

Cole Stockton chose the perfect time to score his first goal of the season as his 66th minute header gave Jim Bentley’s side a much needed three points.

It was a deserved win for Bentley’s players, who produced a much more solid performance against the side that recently knocked Tottenham Hotspur out of the Carabao Cup.

The Shrimps were solid at the back and looked a threat going forward.

The mistakes that had blighted recent performances were eradicated and a third clean sheet of the campaign provided the base for their victory.

The first half saw both sides play some decent football without creating too many chances.

Colchester looked the more threatening in the early stages with Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu seeing an effort blocked.

On 12 minutes, Cohen Bramall’s low cross flew across the six-yard box but too far ahead of any Colchester strikers.

Three minutes later, a Theo Robinson cross was just too high for striker Frank Nouble before the latter forced Barry Roche into a great save after he ran in on goal on the left-hand side.

After surviving the pressure Morecambe began to get on top.

Colchester keeper Dean Gerken had to make two good saves, palming out a Stockton effort before superbly tipping away a near post shot from the dangerous Lewis Alessandra after he had run onto George Tanner’s lay-off.

The Shrimps continued to ask questions in the second half with Gerken making another couple of saves to make to keep the scores level, with Stockton and Sam Lavelle both denied.

The first sight of goal for the home side came on 50 minutes but Kwame Poku shot over after cutting back onto his right foot just outside the box.

It was the Shrimps who got the all-important first goal on 66 minutes.

Alessandra whipped in a near post cross and Stockton got away from his marker to head past Gerken from eight yards out as the ball took a deflection past the keeper.

The Shrimps were then forced to defend valiantly as Colchester produced late pressure.

On 80 minutes, Roche produced a flying save to sip away Courtney Senior’s left-footed drive.

Then, in injury time, it was Luke Conlan who provided the heroics with a superb close-range block from Luke Norris’ attempted finish as the Shrimps held on for a vital victory.

Colchester United: Gerken, Jackson, Prosser, Eastman, Bramall, Poku, Lapslie (Gambin 76), Sarpong-Wiredu, Harriott (Senior 62), Nouble, Robinson (Norris 59). Subs not used: Ross, Sowunmi, Clampin, Stevenson.

Morecambe: Roche, Tanner, Old, Lavelle, Conlan, O’Sullivan (Sutton 89), Brewitt, Kenyon, Alessandra (Wildig 76), Ellison, Stockton (Miller 83). Subs not used: Halstead, Howard, Mendes-Gomes, Bakare.

Referee: Trevor Kettle.

Attendance: 3,011.