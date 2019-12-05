City look to resume winning run

Continued from back

Were the better team. We fought so hard, so to throw it away in stoppage time was gut-wrenching.

“We have been on a great run in the league and we knew it was going to come to an end at some point. It was great that we bounced back on Tuesday, especially in the cup.

“We felt playing Radcliffe was the toughest one of the round.

“We played them not that long ago so we knew it was going to be a tough game, especially as we had three players Matty Blinkhorn (work), Rob Wilson (illness) and Glenn Steel (head injury) missing.”

Those three players are expected to return for this weekend’s trip to lowly Buxton. One player who won’t be in the squad is loan star Jack Armer, who was recalled by parent club Preston at the weekend.

He was on the bench for PNE’s Championship clash with West Bromwich Albion Monday night.

“I think Jack has grown as a person and a player – he’s matured on and off the pitch,” said Lancashire, who has signed Jack Evans on loan from Blackburn.

“PNE have watched him a lot this season and they obviously rate him highly. He’s been great for us and we wish him well.”