Chorley Women 2-0 Morecambe Ladies

Morecambe Ladies took a break from league action on Sunday to host Chorley Women in the Lancashire Cup.

Chorley, from the league above, took the lead on 11 minutes when Laura Walker took aim from 20 yards and found the top corner for a deserved lead.

Morecambe did create chances when Oldfield and Fisher both went close after Chorley failed to clear their lines from corners.

However, on 28 minutes, Chorley striker Donohoe was brought down in the box and the referee awarded a penalty and Walker stepped up to make it 2-0 at the break.

The Shrimps came close to pulling one back in the second half when Georgia Lupton got on the end of a long ball and put a delightful cross into the box but Nat Briad just failed to get on the end of it.

Callis and Fisher battled hard at the heart of defence to keep Chorley out and keeper Katie McTague put in a player of the match performance, keeping the score down .