Caton move into semi finals of cup after narrowly seeing off Carnforth Rangers

Caton United are in the semi-finals of the North Lancashire League Premier Division Cup after a hard-fought 4-3 victory at Carnforth Rangers.

Damian Murphy (2) and Joe Jobling scored for the home side but goals by Joe Baker, Adam Mason, Thomas Burns and Jordan Carter-Brown ensured progress for Caton.

They will meet Trimpell and Bare Rangers, who beat Boys’ Club 2-1 thanks to goals by Derek Martinez and Kevin Burns against a strike by Graham Milner.

Highgrove lead Marsh United by three points in the Premier Division with a game in hand after beating Cartmel 2-1 thanks to Tom Greary and an own goal. Karl Davidson scored for the home side.

Bolton-le-Sands tightened their grip on the First Division title race by beating Millhead 5-1, Joseph Shaw scoring a hat-trick alongside goals by Adam Fisher and George Graham.

Brett Allan notched for Millhead.

Cross Bay lie fourth after a tight 2-1 home win over Halton Rangers.

Joe Wareing opened the scoring for Bay, Jamie Taylor equalised and Anthony Howard got the winner.

Melbourne recorded a good 5-2 win over Highgrove Reserves, Craig Berry and Adam Knowles each scoring twice.

Lee Meades got Melbourne’s other goal, while Liam Rodgers and Callum Connorton scored for the visitors.

Trimpell and Bare Rangers’ second team won 3-2 at Burton Thistle thanks to Jamie Ulyatt, Elliott Jordan and Sam McClemence. Chris Plevey and Aaron Sharples scored for Thistle. Second division leaders King George are in the hunt for a double after goals by Ellis Marshall, Jacob Robertson and Ryan Rodriguez (2) secured a 4-2 divisional cup quarter-final win at Halton Rangers Reserves, whose scorers were Aaron Jones and James Wilkes.

In second division action Storeys notched a 5-1 win at Melbourne Reserves, whose goal by John Cook was eclipsed by braces by Harry Palin and Joe Yates, plus a goal by Mouaiao Khalbouj.

Jake Wicks (2) and Nathan Wakelin gave Highgrove Colts a 3-0 home win over Arnside Reserves, while Cross Bay Colts won 4-2 at Boys’ Club Reserves.