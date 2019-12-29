Cambridge United 1, Morecambe 0

Morecambe ended the decade with a second successive defeat as they went down to Cambridge at the Abbey Stadium.

A goal from Jack Roles earned Cambridge the points and added to Morecambe’s problems at the wrong end of the League 2 table going into the new year.

After a goal less first half Roles brought the game to life with a smart finish on 57 minutes.

The on loan Spurs midfielder took the ball on the right hand side and was allowed to run to the edge of the area and still a low shot into the bottom right hand corner of Mark Halstead’s goal.

That proved to be the decisive moment of a tight game where Morecambe did have chances.

Kevin Ellison did have the ball in the back of the net when he volleyed home Alex Kenyon’s cross and Jordan Cranston had a golden chance in injury time only to shoot weakly at home keeper Callum Burton when he should have done better.

Morecambe had the first effort of note with Kevin Ellison volleying over George Tanner’s far post cross before the home side enjoyed a period of dominance.

George Taft headed over a Jack Roles corner before Marc Richards went close on two occasions. The veteran striker first saw a long range effort well saved by Mark Halstead low to his left hand side before the same player saw a shot from the angle cleared off the line by Tanner.

Morecambe began to cause the home side some problems after the half hour. Tanner flashing a long range shot just wide of the left hand post and

Ellison gong close from close range after getting ahead of his man to get onto to the end of a low cross from Carlos Mendes-Gomes before Luke Conlan tried his luck with a 30 yard free kick that was saved easily by Burton.

The home side began the second half on the front foot with Roles giving them the lead and they went close to adding to it on a couple of occasions.

Richards saw a header cleared off the line by Kenyon and Paul Lewis headed inches over from a Roles corner before Morecambe staged a late rally.

Burton was forced to save at the second attempt after fumbling a right wing cross and both John O’Sullivan and Leitch-Smith saw shots well blocked by the home defence to deny the Shrimps a way back into the game.

Cambridge: Burton, Darling, Taft, Taylor, Jones, Richards, O’Neil (rep Lambe 56), Maris, Lewis, Roles, Smith, Subs not used: Mitov, Dallas, Dunk, Lambe, Norville-Williams, Knibbs, Forman.

Morecambe: Halstead, Tanner, Old, Sutton, Conlan, Kenyon, Brewitt, (rep Wildig 74) Mendes-Gomes, O’Sullivan, Ellison (rep Cranston 68), Alessandra (rep Leitch-Smith 74). Subs not used: Da Silva Mendes, Brownsword.

Ref: W Finnie.

Att: 4.086