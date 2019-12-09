Buxton 1-1 Lancaster City

Lancaster City were held to a 1-1 draw at Buxton on Saturday after conceding a second half penalty following a handball in the box.

Buxton thought they had got off to the perfect start three minutes in but fortunately for City the goal was disallowed for a foul in the build-up.

It took another 13 minutes for a chance to materialise, with Buxton forcing their way into the box and sending an effort over the bar.

The Dollies grew into the game and attacked the Buxton goal. One phase 20 minutes in saw a route-one pass to Kieran Feeney just escape his reach which would have seen him in on goal.

Sam Ashton had little to do up to this point, but he was called into action when Diego Degirolamo had a shot at goal.

The hosts then made a first half change 26 minutes in, with Mendez Jones coming off for Yianni Nicolau.

Coming up to the half hour mark neither side really created many chances but a well worked move involving talisman David Norris saw him force the Buxton keeper into a good save.

Five minutes before half time the Dollies had a freekick in a dangerous area, the ball was then handled in the box by a Buxton player and City were awarded a penalty.

Rob Wilson stepped up and slotted it past the keeper to make it 1-0 City going into half t ime.

Graham Lancashire’s men could not have got off to a more frustrating start to the second half though, one minute in and Buxton were awarded a penalty for handball, allowing the hosts to make it 1-1.

Despite the sucker-punch equaliser, City were the team on the front foot in the opening 10 minutes of the second half but were unable to test the keeper.

The Dollies were dominating setpiece stats, both with free kicks and corners, but Lancashire’s side just couldn’t find a second goal.

With 13 minutes to go City almost conceded a second after Ashton was robbed of possession, giving the hosts a golden chance to get a winner. Luckily for City their defenders got back and made a goal line clearance to deny the hosts. City made three subs in the last 20 minutes to try and snatch all three points but despite the substitutions, neither the Dolly Blues nor Buxton were able to score the all important winner before the full-time whistle blew.