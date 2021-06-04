Bradford City make Derek Adams appointment as manager official

Derek Adams

Adams left former club Morecambe on Thursday after clinching promotion to League One by beating Newport 1-0 after extra time in Monday’s League Two play-off final.

The 45-year-old joins the Bantams having secured promotion out of League Two with two different teams in Morecambe and Plymouth, after previously enjoying success in Scotland with Ross County.

Speaking at a press conference as he was unveiled as Bradford’s new boss, Adams said: “The attraction is to come here and do well and try to get us promoted.

“I’m under no illusions of what this job entails, I enjoy working under that pressure. I know what I’m here to do.

“It is my job to identify what we need to get into a better position, walking into this football club is something I’ve enjoyed, the club have showed their vision of what they want and we’re looking to get ourselves moving.

“Next season, my aim is to take us beyond this division and into League One. That is the pressure I put on myself, wherever I go, and I try to handle that pressure as well as I can.

“We have passionate supporters. The Bradford City fanbase is fantastic and was a big pull for me to come here. They want their manager to share the same passion, which is what I am here to do.

“We want to be a team that plays on the front foot and excites people when they come here. Hopefully, next season, we can get the supporters back to Valley Parade and have the place bouncing.

“Throughout my managerial career, it has always important to win, gain promotions and find yourselves in a higher position than you were the previous season.

“We all know Bradford City finished in the bottom half of the table last year. Now, we will aim to be in the promotion picture. That is what I am here to do.”

City’s chief executive officer, Ryan Sparks aded: “We are delighted to have secured Derek’s services, on the back of another promotion success for him.

“After we decided to make a managerial change last month, it was always our intention to bring Derek Adams to Valley Parade, and we are thrilled to have done so.

“Derek’s track record speaks for itself. He is a winner, works extremely hard, understands what it takes to build and sustain a successful side and has proven his ability to help teams at this level progress at an impressive rate.

“To claim his signature - given what he has achieved this season, and the interest in him from elsewhere - emphasises how special our football club is, and how attractive of a proposition it remains.

“Derek understands our vision, and fits into the culture we are trying to build, as we work towards achieving our on-field ambitions.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Graham Howse and Rod Taylor, Morecambe’s co-chairmen, for their understanding and cooperation over the past few days.

“They were aware of our interest in Derek for some time, though we mutually agreed to converse on the matter following their play-off campaign - which resulted in a remarkable and memorable moment for Morecambe Football Club.

“Derek’s achievements at Morecambe are unrivalled. He has left a lasting legacy, and we wish his former club the very best - ahead of their first campaign in English football’s third tier.