Blackpool defender Ryan Edwards praises AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley for helping his game while at Morecambe

Ryan Edwards has paid tribute to Jim Bentley for the role he played in developing his career.

The centre-half spent three years with the Shrimps from 2014-17, becoming a popular figure at the Globe Arena before moving to Plymouth Argyle.

Speaking ahead of Blackpool’s game against Peterborough United at the weekend, Edwards offered his thoughts on Bentley’s decision to join National League side AFC Fylde, along with assistant boss Ken McKenna and goalkeeping coach Lee Jones.

He said: “I was very surprised, I didn’t see it coming to be honest.

“I speak to Jim and Kenny quite a lot; I class them as friends and they have always been great with me.

“He (Bentley) made me a better player and I’ve got a lot of time for him; he knows that and I wish him all the best.

“He’s done an unbelievable job at Morecambe, 17 years as captain and manager, and I know how much the club means to him; hopefully he’s taken a step back to come up again.

“I know there were a lot of problems behind the scenes, Jim has come out and mentioned them.

“He’s ready for a new challenge and I wish him all the best.”