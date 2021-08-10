Blackburn Rovers 1 Morecambe 2: Shrimps' second-half fightback brings Carabao Cup progress

Phillips, on loan from Burnley, smashed home a spot-kick with seven minutes remaining after Tyrhys Dolan had brought down Greg Leigh.

In a true game of two halves, Blackburn started sharply and should have taken the lead after just three minutes.

Dolan used his speed to create space and crossed for Ben Brereton Diaz who was presented with a golden chance, only to blaze the ball over the crossbar from six yards.

Cole Stockton's third goal in two games brought Morecambe on level terms

The pressure continued with Rovers’ midfield dominating proceedings.

Brereton Diaz forced Jokull Andresson into a good save with a shot from 20 yards before the same player was denied again by a fine block from Anthony O’Connor.

The pressure proved too much for the Shrimps as the home side opened the scoring on 21 minutes.

A cross from the left was flicked on and Dolan came in around the back to direct a diving header past Andresson.

The opener gave Morecambe a lift and they started to cause a few problems of their own.

Phillips went close with a sensational 50-yard effort that dipped just over the bar with Blackburn keeper Thomas Kaminski way off his line.

Shane McLoughlin was then close to getting onto the end of a fine Cole Stockton cross before Tony Mowbray’s side saw Ryan Nyambe’s header well saved by Andresson.

Shrimps’ boss Stephen Robinson made two changes at the break as he brought on Toumani Diagouraga and Liam Gibson to match Blackburn’s system.

It was a move that changed the pattern of the game in the Shrimps’ favour.

Stockton headed over from a Phillips corner three minutes into the second half but, just a few minutes later, he fired the visitors back into the game.

Jonah Ayunga chased a ball down the left and pulled it back for Stockton, who produced a superb finish to beat Kaminski from 12 yards.

Sam Lavelle then headed just over before the Shrimps saw their second-half pressure pay off with Phillips’ cool finish.

Blackburn staged a late rally but Andresson produced a superb save to block Sam Gallagher’s close-range header as the Shrimps held on for a memorable win.

Blackburn Rovers: Kaminski, Magloire (Davenport 66), Lenihan, Carter, Nyambe, Travis, Pickering, Buckley (Butterworth 66), Rothwell (Gallagher 66), Brereton Diaz, Dolan. Subs not used: Eastham, Crino, Pike, Garrett.

Morecambe: Andresson, Mellor (Diagouraga 46), O’Connor, Lavelle, Leigh, McLoughlin, Phillips, Jones, McDonald (Gibson 46, Mensah 77), Stockton, Ayunga. Subs not used: Letheren, McPake, Gnahoua, McCalmont.

Referee: Stephen Martin.

Attendance: 5,982.