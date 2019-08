Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is hoping that his team can score their first goals of the season at the Globe Arena on Saturday as the Shrimps take on Exeter City.

Morecambe have yet to score a goal at home this season, losing to Grimsby Town 2-0 on the opening day, and then drawing 0-0 with Cheltenham Town last week, but Bentley is looking to put that right at the weekend.

Jim Bentley

Watch the Shrimps' boss talk about the game with Exeter City and what he expects from the visitors.