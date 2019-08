Morecambe take on League One side Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, and manager Jim Bentley is hoping for another upset.

The Shrimps have previously shocked Wolves, Barnsley and Blackpool in this competition, and Bentley hopes that the Shrimps can do the same again when they travel to the Pirelli Stadium.

Jim Bentley

Listen to Bentley's thoughts on the cup tie.