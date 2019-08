Morecambe manager Jim Bentley was pleased with the improvement in his side's attacking play against Exeter on Saturday, but was disappointed with the manner that the Shrimps conceded in their 3-2 defeat.

Morecambe found themselves 2-0 in the first half against The Grecians but two superb Lewis Alessandra goals levelled things up, before the visitors struck again with just five minutes remaining to win it for Exeter.

Lewis Alessandra celebrates his second goal against Exeter.

Watch Bentley's reaction to the defeat.