Morecambe begin their 13th season as an EFL club tomorrow when they welcome Grimsby Town to the Globe Arena.

Yet again, they find themselves cast in the role as one of the favourites for relegation.

Jim Bentley

However, having finished 18th last season and refreshed their squad over the summer, there is hope of improving again this time around.

Watch as Shrimps boss Jim Bentley outlines what would be a successful season.