Morecambe go into tomorrow's game with Cheltenham Town on the back of four goals in their last two games.

After drawing a blank on the opening day against Grimsby Town, the Shrimps scored twice in their league and cup trips to Mansfield Town.

Sam Lavelle

Defenders Sam Lavelle and Steve Old claimed three of those with Lewis Alessandra also on target.

Watch as Bentley outlines his views on goalscoring and the need to share them around the team.