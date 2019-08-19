Bentley impressed with Manchester United loanee Tanner Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Share this article The Shrimps further added to their squad last week with the loan signing of George Tanner. The Manchester United youngster has joined Morecambe on a season-long deal and made his debut in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win at Mansfield Town. Jim Bentley. What does Jim Bentley make of his latest arrival? Lancaster City 2-1 Stafford Rangers