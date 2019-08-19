Bentley impressed with Manchester United loanee Tanner

Share this article

The Shrimps further added to their squad last week with the loan signing of George Tanner.

The Manchester United youngster has joined Morecambe on a season-long deal and made his debut in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win at Mansfield Town.

Jim Bentley.

Jim Bentley.

What does Jim Bentley make of his latest arrival?