Bentley hoping Shrimps can end season on high note

Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley wants his side to end the season on a high when they meet FA Cup heroes Newport County at the Globe on Saturday.

Bentley is looking for his side to make it five wins from their last six home games and maintain their impressive run of form at home in recent weeks with a win against a side who once again provided one of the biggest shocks in this year’s FA Cup.

After years of struggling to put a run of results together at the Globe Arena Bentley says he does not want to see their current run end.

He said: “It may be the last game of the season but I am desperate to go into the summer with another home win under our belts.

“We have never had the best record at the Globe since we moved there so it is great that we are doing so well at the moment and long may that continue.

“There is a huge feel good factor around the place at the moment and long may that continue because it is great to end a season on a positive note.

“The game against Cheltenham had something of a carnival atmosphere and it would be great to have that sort of spirit again on Saturday.”

Bentley has seen his side become one of the form teams in League 2 since January and has praised his players for their performances in recent weeks.

“Since January we have picked up some great results and apart from a couple of bad days at Swindon and Mansfield have been right up there with the best performing sides in the league.

“I always thought we were playing some decent football but not getting the results before the January window but the players we were able to bring in added something to the squad and we have gone on a great run.

“I have no doubt that if we had the squad we had now earlier in the season we would have been much higher up the table.’’