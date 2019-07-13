Bamber Bridge 0 Morecambe 2: Stockton double fires Shrimps to victory

Bamber Bridge 0

The striker netted his first goals since rejoining the Shrimps as Jim Bentley’s players stepped up their pre-season preparations.

Twenty-two of Morecambe’s 23-man squad got on the pitch with Kyle Hawley the only man to miss out as the Shrimps shrugged off Tuesday’s loss at FC United of Manchester.

The only downside from the match was A-Jay Leitch-Smith’s departure with a hamstring injury five minutes before half-time.

Morecambe began the game slowly with the home side having the better of the few chances there were in the opening stages.

They came close on five minutes when Kieran Charnock was first to Daniel Pilkington’s corner but Kevin Ellison headed off the line.

Ryan White headed over after Luke Conlan missed Chris Marlow’s cross but, after a sticky start, the Shrimps began to improve.

Ellison headed wide but Stockton made no mistake on 26 minutes, converting a cross from Tom Brewitt.

Shrimps keeper Mark Halstead made a good save from Danny Forbes’ long-range effort and Alistair Waddecar had a shot blocked as half-time arrived with Morecambe in front.

With both teams freshening up their squads throughout the second half, it was little surprise that the game became increasingly scrappy.

Stockton doubled his tally on 53 minutes, firing home from John O’Sullivan’s cross but keeper Danny Roccia should have done much better.

Roccia redeemed himself by denying Ellison and Rhys Oates, while Barry Roche – a half-time replacement for Halstead – held another White shot.

There was still time for Oates to scoop an efort over the bar and for Jordan Cranston to send a free-kick into the wall as the Shrimps took victory.

Bamber Bridge: Rigby (Roccia 46), Spooner, Lawlor (Doughty 67), Charnock (Ross 79), Sumner, White, Churchman, Forbes (Fofana 79), Marlow, Pilkington (Booth 46), Waddecar (Buchan 79).

Morecambe: Halstead (Roche 46), Buxton (Lavelle 67), Sutton (Bakare 83), Old (Brownsword 75), Conlan (Trialist 64), O’Sullivan (Oates 64), Wildig (Kenyon 73), Brewitt (Jagne 73), Ellison (Cranston 73), Leitch-Smith (Howard 40), Stockton (Mendes Gomes 73). Sub not used: Hawley.

Referee: Dean Watson.

Attendance: 360.