Ashton United 1-0 Lancaster City

Lancaster City were beaten for the second game in a row on Saturday, losing 1-0 away at Ashton United.

City started off positively, a neat one-two between DAvid Norris and Brad Carsley saw the latter in on goal, but his shot was saved well by the Ashton keeper.

Both sides struggled to create any clear-cut chances from then on until Paul Dawson was put through on goal but his last touch was just too heavy and the keeper beat him to the ball before he could get a shot away.

Norris was then played in after a great lofted ball by Charlie Bailey, he went down in the box after some contact from his marker but the referee waved away the appeals for the penalty.

Dawson had another shot on the edge of the box blocked by an arm but again the referee said no penalty before Charlie Bailey blocked what looked a certain goal for the hosts.

Ben Hardcastle then stung Sam Ashton’s palms after making the keeper dive low to his left before Bailey made another important block, this time to deny Brewster.

Ashton began to grow into the game, and as they did, they got their reward.

Almond got the ball on the edge of the box and fired one low into the bottom left corner, giving Ashton no chance and put the hosts ahead on 32 minutes.

Bailey fired another strong effort from the edge of the box but Hartley held onto it well and City went into the break a goal down.

The second half did not make for good viewing for City fans as Ashton began on the front foot.

Early in the second period Brewster was left unmarked in the box after a great cross from the right but he headed just wide of Ashton’s left post and shortly after, Sheridan had a shot fizzed wide of the post.

Charlie Bailey went on one of his classic mazey runs through midfield before being brought down on the edge of the box and Rowney was booked for the foul.

From the free-kick, Glenn Steel tried to head the ball back across goal but ended up clearing for the hosts.

There were then calls for handball in the Ashton box but they were once again waved away by the referee, and Rob Wilson’s shot was deflected out for a corner.

City then used their wll drilled corner routine to good effect but Dawson’s effort was cleared off the line as the Dollies battled on looking for the equaliser.

City’s final roll of the dice came in the form of Ben Anderson who came on for Bailey in the last seven minutes.

Ultimately it wasn’t enough though, leaving City frustrated as Almond’s first half strike was enough for the home side to take all three points.