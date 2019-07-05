Alex Kenyon agrees a new contract with Morecambe FC

Alex Kenyon’s future with Morecambe has been finalised after he signed a new one-year deal with the club.

The former Stockport County midfielder has been with the Shrimps since 2013, during which time he has made more than 200 appearances for the club.

His future had seemed to be up in the air when, at the end of last season, the Shrimps published their retained and released list.

While a number of players were offered new contracts and others released, the club’s statement simply said that discussions were ‘ongoing’ with the 26-year-old.

Nevertheless, he was back with the club for the first day of pre-season training and has now put pen to paper for another 12 months.

Kenyon told the club website: “I’m just so happy to get it done.

“I’ve spoken a lot with the gaffer and he told me what I needed to do so I went away and worked hard.

“I’ve been out working with Luke (Conlan) near enough every day and I feel like I’ve come back much fitter and stronger.

“We’ve been doing the half-mile runs this week and I’ve completed them all in the best times I ever have, I feel good and can’t wait to get going.”

Despite facing competition for a starting spot from players including Jordan Cranston, Aaron Wildig, Andy Fleming and Andrew Tutte, Kenyon featured 34 times last season, scoring once with the third goal in the 3-0 home win against Forest Green Rovers in March.

While known for his versatility in midfield and at the back, arguably Kenyon’s biggest contribution last season was his late cameo as an emergency keeper in the Shrimps’ 1-0 win against Northampton Town at the Globe Arena.

With Morecambe leading, Kenyon made some vital late saves in preserving their lead and, ultimately, ensuring the first three points of the campaign.

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley added: “We had a long conversation toward the end of last season and I’ve been in contact with Alex every week over the close season.

“He’s worked extremely hard over the summer and has come back in great physical shape.

“He ticks a lot of boxes, he’s good in the dressing room, he’s organised, competitive, he wears his heart on his sleeve, he can cover numerous positions while offering left foot balance and good heading ability.

“He’s been a good player for us and I’m really pleased to have him on board.”