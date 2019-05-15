Dillian Whyte fight is still on insists Morecambe heavyweight Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte insist they are willing to fight later this year.

The World Boxing Council last week ordered they fight in a final eliminator to challenge WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, who Fury controversially drew with in December.

Morecambe ace Fury will fight for the first time in Las Vegas against Tom Schwarz on June 1, a month before Whyte fights Oscar Rivas in London.

Speaking in a video on social media, 30-year-old Fury said: “I accept the challenge. I’ll fight Dillian Whyte every day of the week.”

Whyte responded by writing: “Let’s do it then. I’d fight you anytime, anywhere.”

The 31-year-old Whyte also remains in contention for a rematch with Anthony Joshua, his long-term rival.

Meanwhile, Kubrat Pulev has been fined, suspended and ordered to take sexual harassment prevention classes after kissing a female reporter, according to reports.

The Bulgarian heavyweight, 38, kissed Jennifer Ravalo without consent when she was interviewing him following his victory in March over Romania’s Bogdan Dinu in Costa Mesa, California.

The California State Athletic Commission has reportedly ordered Pulev to pay a £1,935 fine and he has been told to attend sexual harassment prevention classes before he can fight again in North America.

Should he complete the suggested course and meet the other conditions by July 22, he can then apply to have his boxing licence reinstated.

Pulev apologised to Ravalo during the hearing.

In the event of him resuming his career, he will also again become a potential future opponent for both Joshua and Fury.