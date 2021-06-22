Tight win sees Morecambe go second in Northern League

Liam Moffat in action for Morecambe (photo: Tony North)

Having been dismissed for 138 at the Riverside, Ryan Pearson’s players held their nerve to bowl out the hosts for 137 for victory by one run.

After choosing to bat first, Morecambe began well with openers Gareth Pedder and Luke Pearson posting a half-century partnership.

However, Ian Walling then ripped through the top order on his way to figures of 7-40.

Five of the top six fell to the opening bowler as he dismissed Luke Pearson (30), Pedder (21), Rongsen Jonathan (5), Ryan Pearson (0) and Alex Briggs (8).

Charlie Swarbrick (13) fell to Mohammed Yusuf, who also ran out Kieran Moffat (4).

Ian Walling completed his day’s work with the wickets of Reuben Orr (0) and Louis Backhouse (1) but the crucial innings came low down the Morecambe line-up.

Penultimate batsman Liam Moffat hit a pair of boundaries and sixes in top-scoring with 31 before he was the last man to fall.

He then set to work with the ball, claiming the early wickets of Michael Wellings (0), Michael Walling (7) and Yusuf (11).

Backhouse (1-29) sent back Garstang captain Mark Walling (0) before Liam Moffat returned the fray, picking up the wickets of Matthew Crowther (0), Dan Curwen (3) and Danny Gilbert (8) to finish with 6-45.

That Garstang got to within one run of Morecambe was almost exclusively down to their overseas professional, Punit Bisht.

The Indian batsman maintained his excellent form with 69 before he was out to Jamie Cassidy, who also accounted for Toby Lush (2) and Ian Walling (8) to claim 3-24.

The second XI completed the double with victory in the reverse game at Woodhill Lane.

Garstang batted first and were all out for 142, Ben Dobson taking 3-6 on a day when ‘extras’ top-scored for the visitors with 46.

Morecambe’s reply saw them post 146-4 after 32 overs, opener Lewis Smith making 76.

Sunday then saw Morecambe begin their Readers T20 group campaign with victory against Fleetwood by 53 runs.

Morecambe batted first and posted 178-5 from their 20 overs as Jonathan struck 61, while Ryan Pearson added 35 and Freddie Deeks an undefeated 30.

Fleetwood then fell well short in reply as they could only reach 125-7 at the end of their 20 overs.