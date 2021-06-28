Morecambe batsmen fail to shine as Longridge bowlers hold sway

William Vause bowls Jamie Cassidy (photo: Tony North)

Ryan Pearson’s men were dismissed for a paltry 71 off just 28.4 overs and although the bowlers valiantly tried to repair the damage, the visitors ultimately secured victory by five wickets.

It was Jonathan Millward (4-39) and William Vause (5-15) who ultimately did the damage, taking nine wickets between them for Longridge.

The home side actually made a solid start to their innings with Gareth Pedder and Luke Pearson at the crease.

Both had reached 11 when they fell in quick succession. Pedder steered Millward to Luke Platt and Luke Pearson was caught by James Whitehead off Vause.

Professional Rongsen Jonathan was then bowled for a duck by Vause and the same bowler then accounted for Charlie Swarbrick, who was caught behind by Thomas Turner for nine.

Ryan Pearson and Alex Briggs looked set to rescue the hosts as they both got themselves set at the wicket.

However, Millward sent both back to the pavilion with the skipper castled for 12 while Briggs was trapped in front for 11. The same fate befell Liam Moffat for a duck

Daniel Wilson then got in on the act when he wrapped Kieran Moffat on the pads and the umpire raised his finger.

Vause returned to the attack to mop up the tail as Reuben Orr snicked one behind to Turner for five and Jamie Cassidy was bowled for a duck.

In reply, Longridge got off to a poor start as the hosts enjoyed some early success. Joshua Mullin was removed by Louis Backhouse thanks to a catch by Swarbrick for nought.

Soon after, Whitehead was on his way back to the pavilion after steering the same bowler to Ryan Pearson for one.

However, Luke Platt and Zac Christie calmed the visitors nerves as they pushed the score towards the victory target.

Cassidy removed Christie for 12 with Kieran Moffat taking the catch and Platt was caught by Ryan Pearson off Jonathan for 17 as Morecambe maintained their desperate search for wickets.

There was further success when Turner became Jonathan’s second victim of the day when he was caught by Luke Pearson for six.

In the end, the task was too great for the hosts’ bowlers as Wilson (12 not out) calmly guided Longridge to victory in the 24th over.

The second team were well beaten by Fulwood and Broughton at Highfield. The home side racked up a huge 236-6 all out. Ben Dobson took 3-31 and there were two wickets apiece for Lewis Smith and Joel Anthony Derham.