Carnforth look formidable in pursuit of Westmorland League Division One title

Bob Davies pictured after his hundred

On Saturday, Chris Parry’s sublime 119 from 127 balls (20 fours, two sixes) and a 30-ball 50 by Shane Dixon helped them to 251/6 against Arnside.

Craig Barron (38) and Richard Hodgson (30 not out) counterattacked, but the home team were all out for 156, Darren Nelson taking 3/26.

On Sunday, it was the bowlers who were ascendant as they dismissed Sedbergh School second team for 104, Nelson claiming 3/19.

Match action from Westgate's game versus Bare (photo:TONY NORTH)

Whilst they lost three wickets in reaching the target, their victory was never in doubt, despite two wickets for promising 15-year-old off-spinner Jack Taylor (2/29) who had earlier top scored with 34.

Warton are the other form team and after three wins in a row are in mid-table. Harry Tugman (4/42) and Graeme Crowther (3/24) bowled out Burneside for 144, debutant George Phillipson top scoring with 36.

Tom Barnfield made 53 in a six-wicket win. Damien Keegan (69 not out) and Sam Calverley (52) were responsible for Heysham scoring 220/7 as the league’s leading wicket taker Tom Ridley took 3/40.

Aaron Lomas (77) and Chris Evans (60) threatened to take Sedgwick to victory, but they lost wickets at crucial times to Andy Powers (4/53).

Silverdale need some points and they didn’t come on Saturday as Dave Jack hammered 84 in 57 balls, including seven fours and seven sixes, for Shireshead adding 79 with Jake Agar (46).

James Alker took (3/41) but 224/8 declared was too many for the strugglers who were all out for 109, Jon Mason (33) top scoring whilst Josh Smethurst (4/35) and Jack Cunnington (4/17) shared eight wickets.

There was nearly an upset at Westgate. Fine bowling by Craig Albon (4/31) and Mat Cook (5/47) dismissed their neighbours for 140 and at 96/2 with Robbie White (56) passing 50 for the third time this season, Bare were favourites.

Accurate spells from Andy Nisbet and Jacob Vaughan stifled the innings before Andy Hill (4/31) and Dylan Conroy (3/27) created a collapse.

The last over started with 10 needed with two wickets left and all four results possible. Cook was lbw to the fifth ball and Westgate appealed vociferously for a repeat next ball, but the umpire ruled not out and Bare finished on 135/9 to take four points.

Mike Bland (3/22) and Rob Cope (3/27) dismissed Milnthorpe for 128. An aggressive 49 not out by Scott Sparks meant Trimpell won by seven wickets.

Kirkby Lonsdale remain top of Division Two despite losing at Shireshead. The home side made 231/8 with Ernie Collinson top scoring with 43.

Harvey Williams and his father, Steve, both made 46 in adding 108 for the first wicket, but when they fell to Luke Bray (3/35) and Simon Gould (3/32) only Mark Beaumont (38) made double figures as Kirkby Lonsdale lost by 50 runs.

After a difficult start to the season, Windermere are on the rise. Dan Sykes took 5/36 as Ingleton were all out for 130, and patient innings from Sam Fletcher (49) and Sam Harrison (57 not out) led them home by eight wickets.

Bob Davies scored 110 not out from 124 balls (19 fours) adding 110 with Jono Cooper (61) for the fifth wicket as Cartmel compiled 224.

Bob Simpson (43) and Dan Askew (47) kept Coniston in the game, but 5/61 from Joe Atkinson meant they finished 20 runs short.

Holme had the better of a high scoring draw with Netherfield thirds and Glenn Russell’s 4/11 helped bowl out Sedbergh School thirds for 114 which Carnforth seconds passed with four wickets in hand.

It is 28 years since Galgate won their solitary Westmorland League title, but in David Morgan they have a batsman who would have slotted easily into that team of all stars.

His 111 not out, with 17 fours and a six, means that he has scored 611 runs so far in 2021 at an average of 101.83.

It was the bowlers of Morecambe thirds who he blazed against for his third hundred of the season on Saturday.

With Chris Beales contributing 63, Galgate passed Morecambe’s 199/4 in the 29th over.Damian Gudgeon had made 80 not out for Morecambe.

Leaders Ambleside had a winning draw against Silverdale and Leven Valley’s game against Bolton le Sands was a Covid-19 cancellation.

Ali Howell scored 100 not out for Sedgwick seconds as they scored 183/8 against Heysham seconds who weeall out for 75 in reply.

Adam Kershaw, Ben Harvey and Dan Noar all took three wickets.

Former Carnforth captain, Lee Potter, joined the hundred club, making 121 not out from 108 balls (21 fours and a six) easily passing his previous career best of 72 made in 2006.

Gary Baxendale weighed in with 66 as Carnforth thirds totalled 242/6 and then took 4/17 as Holme seconds were dismissed for 163.

Giles Holden (49) top scored for Burneside seconds, but their 169/9 didn’t stretch Sedgwick thirds. Seth Howell scored 81 not out, making it a great weekend for the Howell family, and Oliver Sanday hit 60 not out as they won by seven wickets.

Leaders Kendal thirds were too strong for Coniston seconds. Eve Thomas (3/26), Megan Barry (3/24) and Trent Knowles (3/25) bowled them out for 133 and Will Yarker (40) and Paul Hodgson (41) gave them a good start as Kendal won by five wickets.

Aiden Weir (3/27) and Alan Moulsdale (3/8) dismissed Kirkby Lonsdale seconds for 102.

Shireshead thirds won by three wickets, James Sutcliffe scoring 37 despite 4/24 from Phil Sinclair and 3/14 from Dan Teasdale.

Milnthorpe seconds bowled out Netherfield fourths for 44 to win by eight wickets, while Morecambe fourths beat Ingleton seconds by seven wickets.

Jeremy Duke scored 52 for the Yorkshiremen, but Arron Askew’s 4/27 limited them to 151 which Sorenthar Nedunthelian (51 not out) and Dineh Annadur (50 not out) passed with ease.

Freddie Whatmuff made 92 not out for Westgate thirds, passing 500 runs for the season, and Joe Bradshaw made 65 not out from only 45 balls as Westgate thirds made 203/3 against

Bare seconds who replied with 127, Liam Burrow top scoring with 38. Oliver Whatmuff took 4/38.

The group stages of the Hackney and Leigh Trophy are completed.

Burneside will play Trimpell and Shireshead will play Carnforth in the semifinals on July 11th at Burneside CC.

In the British Rose Cricket Cup, Sedbergh School thirds beat Kirkby Lonsdale by fivewickets with Logan Jones taking 4/12 and scoring 36 whilst in the Moon and Coxhill Cup Shireshead thirds beat Ingleton seconds by running three from the last ball.

Thomas Duke scored 74 not out for Ingleton, and Ernie Collinson and Paul Coulton hit fifties for Shireshead in a high scoring game.