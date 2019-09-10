Convincing victory for Morecambe at Vernon Carus

Morecambe remain in second place in the Palace Shield Premier Division after their 141 run win away at Vernon Carus on Saturday.

Morecambe were put into bat and were all out for 192, with major contributions from captain Ryan Pearson (80), Lewis Smith (35) and Alex Briggs (23).

The home side’s reply never really got started and they were bowled out for just 51, Tommy Clough (4-1) shining with the ball.

Meanwhile, champions Lancaster were also comfortable winners, beating Lew Longton by 105 runs.

Lee Marshall (17), Charlie Swarbrick (66), Nathan Whitehead (22), Kieran Moffat (51) and Laurie Atkinson (20) all made double figures as Lancaster finished on 206-8 declared.

In reply, New Longton were all out for 101, with Whitehead (5-14) the top wicket taker on the day.

Torrisholme were also in action at the weekend, winning by four wickets at home to Hoghton on Saturday in the Palace Shield Division One A.

They were back in action on Sunday in Division Two West, but they were beaten at home to champions Thornton Cleveleys, losing by 74 runs.