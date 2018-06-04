Coastal ABC trio do club proud at Lord Lonsdale Box Cup

Coastal ABC had three youngsters in action at a prestigious tournament at the weekend.

The West End Road gym was part of the first Lord Lonsdale Box Cup in the grounds of the Lowther Estate in Penrith.

Boxers aged between 10 and 18 came from across the UK for the four-day event which culminated on Sunday.

Coastal enjoyed plenty of success with prospects Zane Cooke and Blaze Havoc Harcourt losing out in their respective finals as they picked up silver medals.

Declan Wakeman had earlier lost a split decision in his semi-final.

The club’s show at Lancaster & Morecambe College this Saturday, June 9, has been shelved as the season draws to a close.

Plenty of plans are in place for the coming months however with respected local coach Bob Howard set to officially join the team.

Howard coached Morecambe’s English and Commonwealth featherweight champion Isaac Lowe as both an amateur and a professional.