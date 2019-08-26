Carnforth maintain lead at top with convincing win over Holme

Carnforth gained a five point lead over Westgate in the previous round of games of the Westmorland Cricket League and on Saturday they put on a businesslike performance to beat Holme to maintain the gap.

Batting first, Holme openers, Liam Teasdale (12) and Paul Duckett (18) made a steady start, but Tom Parkinson (4-27) and Stan Rich (5-13) bowled them out for 85.

Simon Shipperd (24) top scored, but it was unlikely to be enough and so it proved as Ryan Nelson (41 not out) and Adam Hornby (44 not out) strolled to a 10 wicket win.

On paper Westgate had the tougher match, playing last year’s runners-up, Heysham.

Their mercurial all rounder, Dylan Conroy, made sure they stayed in touch with Carnforth, taking 6-24 as Heysham were all out for 117 and then making 85 not out as the target was reached for the loss of three wickets.

For Heysham, Jamie Antcliffe played a notable innings, carrying his bat for 52 as his teammates had no answer to Conroy and Zak Buchanan (4-37).

Arnside remain in third after beating Sedgwick.

Their renowned batting isn’t firing on all cylinders at present and despite starts from Adam Richardson (37), Ben Lenton (40) and Rob Shepherd (36) they were dismissed for 157, leaving Richard Hodgson (24 not out) stranded, Jonny Matthews taking five wickets.

Once Carl Bevan (23) and Aaron Lomas (25) were parted, wickets fell regularly to Adam Cowperthwaite (6-27) and Sam Till (4-37) as Arnside won by 54 runs. Milnthorpe bowled out Warton for 80 (James Parkinson 6-28, Sam Woodburn 3-43).

Mike Wills (20 not out) dug in and Scott Singleton (38 not out) saw the home side to an eight wicket victory.

Tom Jacques (52) underpinned Shireshead’s 211 against Trimpell before Mike Mead with four wickets contributed to the visitors collapsing for 44.

Only five points separates Trimpell, Holme and Silverdale at the bottom and Silverdale couldn’t gain ground as they lost by 105 runs to Burneside with Rob Davies (60) Darren Nightingale (42) and Ethan Ellwood (33) the main contributors in 184. Cousins, Phil (4-49) and Jonny Mason (5-46) kept the score down, but as so often this season the Silverdale batting failed with no one making 20. Nightingale took 4-6 and Paul Wilson (4-21).