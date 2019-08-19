Carnforth go clear at top and retain trophy after beating Arnside in final

It was a good weekend for Carnforth. On Saturday they went clear at the top of the Westmorland Cricket League Division One with a win against Burneside and on Sunday they retained the Hackney and Leigh Trophy beating Arnside in the final.

Chris Parry (63) and Bradley Hoyle (38) underpinned the Carnforth innings on Saturday, enabling Hoyle to declare on 170-5, Ethan Elwood bowling 19 overs taking 3-67.

Only Rob Davies (24) and Stephen Cooper (23 not out) made double figures as Tom Parkinson (3-11) and Alex Benson (4-7) bowled Burneside out for 66.

In the T20 Final, Ryan Nelson (66) and Adam Hornby (17) added 54 in seven overs.

Adam Cowperthwaite, Rob Shepherd, Jim Crawford and Kieran Fallows then all bowled tidy spells to restrict the scoring during the second half of the innings as Carnforth totalled 136-8.

Nelson batted superbly, facing 59 balls and striking five fours and a six before being run out from the penultimate ball of the innings.

Arnside needed to start quickly, but Darren Nelson (2-8) and Parkinson (1-17) strangled the scoring so that after eight overs they were 22-3.

Cowperthwaite (22) briefly counter-attacked, but wickets fell regularly, with two apiece for Stan Rich and Jack Thompson and 3-25 for Alex Benson.

Ryan Nelson was man of the match and Bradley Hoyle was able to collect the trophy from Derrick Hackney.

Trimpell (99-9) denied Westgate full points when their last wicket pair, Rob Cope and Peter McDermid batted out the final five overs.

It was a valiant effort by Trimpell who had been 22-6 with Sam Conroy taking a career best 8-42 of which seven batsmen bowled and one was lbw. He was also responsible for the run out which was the only other wicket to fall. Steve Beniston (41) and Mo Patel (28) led the recovery.

Westgate had made 148-9 with Dylan Conroy (39) and Andy Hill (37) the main contributors with Cope taking 3-23.

Arnside move up to third despite being bowled out for 64 with only Rob Shepherd (29) in double figures as Lee Barnes (6-26) and Simon Shipperd (4-34) made good use of the bowler friendly conditions.

Andrew Suddes (17) led the response and at 54-5 Holme were close to a win as stand in captain David Birch tried seven bowlers.

Jim Crawford (5-12) came up trumps with a hat-trick and with Birch taking 3-3, Holme collapsed to 59 all out.

There were similar scenes at Sedgwick where the home side were all out for 60, Aaron Lomas(20) the only batsman in double figures as Phil Mason (4-10) and Jack Dougan (3-4) wreaked havoc for Silverdale.

A sensational catch which ricocheted from bowler Chris Evans (4-9) to Lee Tattersall to dismiss the unlucky Jack Hargreaves (21) was the pivotal moment of the match.

Jason Dalzell (3-23) combined with Evans as the last six wickets fell for 18 runs as Silverdale lost by five runs. Ricky Nelson (22) and Gareth Price (22) added 59 for Warton’s first wicket against Shireshead, but could never dominate the bowlers with Irfan Qayyum (6-38) bowling unchanged in a season’s best as Warton finished on 106-8, Ali Matthews top scoring with 25.

Shireshead made easy work of the reply, winning by eight wickets, Tom Jacques (74 not out).

Heysham also won by eight wickets after bowling out Milnthorpe for 122.

Robert Warne made 88 out of Coniston’s 120 all out, Archie Rich (3-22) and Sam Lister (3-33) the main wicket takers.

The next highest scorer was Andrew Warne (11). Michael Baxendale (32) and Rob Percy (30) made sure that there were no alarms and despite 4-52 from Samuel Eccles, Carnforth 2nds strengthened their position at the top of the table.

Bare remain in second place with Andrew Butler (42) and Archit Bhardwaj (31) top scoring as they made 148-7 at Shireshead. Oliver Wilkinson (21) and Liam Burns (41) built a platform for the chase, but despite Luke Bray making 26 and some late hitting Shireshead finished five short on 143-5.