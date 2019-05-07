Carnforth and Shireshead leading way at the top of table

Carnforth and Shireshead are the early pacesetters in the Westmorland Cricket League.

Shireshead’s opening bowlers David Jack (7-24) and Irfan Qayyum (3-15) ran through Burneside, dismissing the visitors for 39.

Shireshead reached the target for the loss of one wicket.

Carnforth scored 182 all out at Trimpell with Ryan Nelson top scoring with 64 and Rob Cope, in his first game for two years, taking 4-29.

Only Muhammed Patel (47) could handle Darren Nelson (6-35) as the champions won by 85 runs.

Steve Bowman (42) and Mike Wills (64) enabled Milnthorpe to post 159-5 with Lee Tattersall taking 4-24 for Sedgwick.

Although Carl Bevan scored 38, a hostile spell of 6-39 from Darren Wills dismissed Sedgwick for 104.

Ricky Nelson (71) and Gareth Price (77) added 139 for the first wicket as Warton compiled 207-3 against Silverdale.

Opener, Sean Conner carried his bat for 29, but the rest of the batting capitulated to Graeme Crowther who returned the incredible figures of 7-9 from 14 overs as Silverdale were all out for 53.

In the day’s other matches, Westgate totalled 180-3 thanks to a 98-run stand between Andy Hill (63no) and Sam Frith (50) before bowling out Holme for 68 with a blistering 3-8 from opening bowler Sam Conroy.

Heysham bowled out Arnside for 126 after scoring 173 with Sam McClements taking six wickets.

In Division Two, Bare bowled out Coniston for 124, Robbie White taking 4-31 whilst Alty made 43.

White then top scored with 33 as Bare reached their target with nine balls to spare.

In a low scoring game at Cartmel, Josh Smethust (6-40) and Andy Weir (4-30) bowled the home team out for 71, enabling Shireshead 2nd team to defend 108.

Batting at No.9 for Cartmel, Jamie Callon was the highest scorer in the match with 24.

Dan Shorrock took 5-28 for Netherfield 3rd XI, but his team ended up on a 113-9 to cling on for a draw after Heysham 2nds had scored 141.

Penrith 2nds, (95-4) with Eddie Robson taking 5-28, beat Kirkby Lonsdale for whom Mark Beaumont had struck a counter-attacking 54.

The only hundred of the day was scored by Arnside 2nd XI captain Edward Hart with 103 against Netherfield 4th XI.

Also in Division Three, Graham Kellett scored 80 not out and David Whitfield took 5-37 as Ingleton returned to winning ways. Sam Fletcher scored 58no and took 5-13 as Windermere began their Division Three campaign with a win.

In Division Four, Simon and Lauren Burgess almost certainly became the first father and daughter opening partnership in Westmorland League history to take all their opponent’s wickets – Simon taking 5-32 and Lauren 4-33 as Bare 2nd XI beat Burneside 2nd XI by 30 runs.