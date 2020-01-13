Carlisle 5-10 Kirkby Lonsdale

High winds and horizontal rain challenged the faithful as Kirkby travelled to Carlisle at the weekend, and came away with a 10-5 victory.

Kirkby struck first, flanker Josh Sheridan had put in a bullocking run that took play into the home 22m before he was finally tackled.

A few phases later stand off Mike Fearon found space on the right to cross for a try which he converted to put Kirkby up 7-0 after four minutes.

Kirkby then coughed up a number of penalties which gave Carlisle some opportunities but despite getting close to the Kirkby line they couldn’t cross it.

As the half hour came up Kirkby made a mess of things at the back of a scrum near the half way line.

Carlisle were able to get a boot to the ball then hack on again to score a try, unconverted to narrow the gap to 5-7.

As half-time approached play was just inside the Carlisle half and they were penalised for holding on.

At 45m and in the conditions it was a hell of a kick but up stepped Fearon who nailed it dead centre to make it 10-5.

Kirkby’s Reece Tomlinson was then yellow carded for a high tackle but Carlisle failed to take advantage of the extra man.

Carlisle came close a few times in the second half, as did Kirkby when winger Harry Huddleston put in a try saving tackle, then chased a ball to the Carlisle line, only for the last defender to scramble it away.

Kirkby were awarded a sitter of a penalty which would have created a two score margin but Fearon missed it and the game remained within Carlisle’s reach.

As the game drew to a close Kirkby looked the much fitter and stronger side and they were able to retain possession and run the clock down to secure the win.