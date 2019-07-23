Brilliant Baker remains unbeaten as Morecambe keep pressure on at top

Deno Baker was in outstanding form at the weekend, his unbeaten knock of 75 inspiring Morecambe to a 94-run victory over New Longton to keep up the pressure at the top of the Palace Shield Premier Division.

Morecambe were put into bat first and didn’t get off to the best of starts as opener Alex Briggs (4) and Lewis Smith (0) were bowled by Samuel Steeple (3-64).

Andrew Creech (18) came to the crease though and along with Luke Pearson helped steady the innings until he was eventually bowled by Chris Hadfield (1-22).

Pearson reached 34 but he was then caught and bowled by Sharples, but from here Morecambe really kicked on with captain Ryan Pearson and Baker putting on an excellent partnership.

Pearson managed a knock of 43 before being caught by David Fortune off Ethan Fairhurst (3-71), and in came Rueben Orr (10), who managed a double figure knock, although he too fell to Fairhurst, Ben Simpkins taking the catch.

Fairhurst struck again to remove Graeme Cassidy (41) LBW with the Morecambe man just falling short of his half century, but Jamie Cassidy (1no) and Baker saw the innings out, with Morecambe finishing on 255-7.

New Longton were hoping for a positive start to their reply but they were dealt an early setback when Jamie Cassidy (1-48) took the wicket of captain Fairhurst (6) with the help of Briggs.

In came Ben Simpkins and he reached double figures but he too was dismissed after a knock of 10, Smith taking the catch off Jacob Orr (2-25), and the Morecambe bowler also removed Sajid Nalbandh (0)almost immediately LBW.

Adam Gillibrand (34) was caught and bowled by Tommy Clough (6-33) while Steeple also fell to Clough LBW after a decent knock of 43.

Baker didn’t just make an impact with the bat, he also got among the wickets when Fortune (14) was caught by Luke Pearson as the visitors looked to really stamp their authority on the game.

However, it was Clough who finished the game off for Morecambe though, he removed the remaining four batsmen to secure his team’s win.

Ellias Fairhurst did his best to inspire New Longton but after reaching the 20 mark he was caught, while Ethan Fairhurst didn’t even get off the mark before being bowled by Clough.

Ricky Thompson was also bowled without troubling the scorers, Clough again the man taking the wicket, and the Morecambe man removed Chris Hadfield (5) LBW as Morecambe bowled the home side out for 161 to secure an impressive 94 run win.