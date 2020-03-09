Brave Vale of Lune beaten in Isle of Man after catching ferry at 2am on day of game following Flybe collapse

Following the collapse of Flybe, Vale of Lune had to revise their travel arrangements to the Isle of Man but after all the problems a Vale team assembled well ahead of kick off time and played with tremendous spirit until “Ferry Fatigue” began to make its presence felt after an hour.

Of course the final result mattered and all those who played and supported the team were hugely disappointed but considering the off field challenges that had faced the squad it was a wonderful achievement from the Director of Rugby, coach and team manager that they were able to marshal the forces to make certain the fixture went ahead, a situation that was most appreciated by the hosts who were full of praise for the efforts made.

Steve Tagg scored Vale of Lune's try against Douglas. Picture: Tony North

It must be highlighted that the players are all amateur and had work commitments and could just not down tools to catch the 2pm ferry from Heysham on Friday.

They were therefore booked on the 2am boat to Douglas, which arrived at 6am, then it was off to the hotel to snatch a few hours sleep before making their way to Douglas Rugby Union Club for the pre-match warm-up.

There were no excuses voiced for the defeat, external matters were out of their control, but all the squad answered the call and their efforts did not go unnoticed and will long be remembered by all those in the rugby fraternity and it upheld the traditions that are associated with any team sport in general and rugby in particular and hopefully made an impression on Vale’s U13s who were also on a short tour to the Isle of Man.

Playing into the wind and down the slope, Douglas opened their account with a fifth minute unconverted try and put the Vale under considerable pressure and when the industrious Jack Ayrton was shown a yellow card Vale’s defensive network was seriously examined.

Eventually the siege was lifted, unfortunately the first excursion ended in disaster when a move broke down in Douglas’s 22m; a swift counter attack stretched the Vale who went further behind to a second unconverted try in the 19th minute.

Gradually Vale’s hard working forwards came more and more into the game, their strong scrums tested Douglas and as the game moved into the closing ten minutes the pack were rewarded for the efforts.

From a line out the forwards barrelled their way over the line with lock Steve Tagg touching down beneath a pile of bodies, his try being converted by scrum half Alex Briggs in the 33rd minute.

After all their positive play at the end of the first half the Vale let their concentration wander at the beginning of the second half and were unable to halt a Douglas surge which ended with a 41st minute unconverted try.

Vale switched the pack around but when Blake Snell was shown yellow Douglas pounced immediately with an unconverted try which brought up the bonus point.

Another unconverted try was scored on the hour mark as the Vale’s energy levels began to drop, which was hardly surprising, and in the 62nd minute Douglas crossed for an easy unopposed unconverted try.

All that remained was for a gallant Vale side to launch a number of late attacks but the few scoring opportunities that came their way lacked a clinical finish and were easily policed by the home side who gained revenge for their earlier 20-10 defeat at Powder House Lane.

The Under 13s had a very successful weekend both on and off the field, with victories against Douglas, Ramsey and Vagabonds and after his efforts Nathan Allen fully deserved to named Player of the Tour as the 8pm ferry rocked and rolled its foamy way back to Heysham on Sunday evening.