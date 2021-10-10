And after winning a thriller with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Morecambe’s WBC World heavyweight champion didn’t disappoint.

After adapting Marc Cohn’s ‘Walking in Memphis’ to make it ‘Walking in Vegas’ (see what he did there?) Fury turned his attentions closer to home.

‘Lancaster, la, la, la, Lancashire, la, la, la’ was his closing line to the crowd of nearly 16,000 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Regularly seen out and about in Morecambe, including runs along the Promenade, Fury is a familiar face around town despite his celebrity status sky-rocketing in recent years.

Lancaster City Council issued a good luck message to Fury ahead of his third showdown with WIlder.

“I used to train there (Lancaster and Morecambe) early in my career and I fell in love with the place and I’m still there today and I’ll probably never leave,” he has said of a home that he could easily swap for anywhere in the world.