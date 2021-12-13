Tyson Fury named on Sport Personality of the Year shortlist despite threatening to sue BBC

The WBC champion from Morecambe, who claimed a second win over Deontay Wilder in October, opposed his inclusion on the shortlist last year and had threatened to sue the BBC if he was named this time.

The broadcaster has ignored his warning, however, as they announced their shortlist on Monday.

Tennis star and US Open winner Emma Raducanu is the odds-on favourite to lift the trophy. Tom Daley, Adam Peaty, Raheem Sterling and Dame Sarah Storey are also on the shortlist.

Tyson Fury

The BBC show will be held at Media City in Salford on Sunday without a studioaudience because of concerns over rising coronavirus infections.