Reece MacMillan to fight for title when he returns to action in Bolton in March

Prospect Reece MacMillan’s next fight will be his first with a title on the line.

The Morecambe crowd-pleaser will face the durable Lee Connelly over eight rounds for a Challenge Belt at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday, March 2.

The bumper show at the home of Bolton Wanderers FC is being put together by his manager Kieran Farrell.

The 22-year-old super lightweight prospect moved to 8-1 with an impressive points win over Ricky Rose at the DW Stadium in Wigan last time out in December.

Trained by John Donaghy in Preston, MacMillan is now hard at work in the gym as he looks to start what could be a big 2019 on a high.

The former Skerton ABC man is on a four-fight winning streak since his only defeat against former English champion Adam Little back in September 2017.

MacMillan stepped up a short notice to take the fight on the major World Boxing Super Series show in Liverpool only to be stopped in the fourth round after a brave effort.

For tickets or more information contact MacMillan on 07469 924248, Farrell on 07907 056211 or Donaghy on 07775 728559.